Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV opened at $41.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.