Morgan Stanley Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $285.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $299.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $300.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $304.84.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

