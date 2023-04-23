Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MCBI opened at $23.00 on Friday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61.

Get Mountain Commerce Bancorp alerts:

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.