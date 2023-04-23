MovieBloc Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $50.16 million and $1.55 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001296 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.
MovieBloc Profile
MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,885,372,888 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.
Buying and Selling MovieBloc
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars.
