M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $124.09 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

