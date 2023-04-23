MUSE ENT NFT Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.74 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 270.3% against the dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $11.15 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.0041517 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

