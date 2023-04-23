Nano Price Hits $0.81 on Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $107.54 million and $878,700.19 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002932 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,514.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00312954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.32 or 0.00571451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00071085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.10 or 0.00432630 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003615 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

