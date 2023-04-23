National Bank Financial Boosts TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to C$13.25

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$13.25 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of TRSWF stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australia Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility.

