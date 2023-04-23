Nervos Network Market Capitalization Achieves $156.59 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $156.59 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,608.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.29 or 0.00312541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.00574871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00072633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.00442208 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003605 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,017,475,829 coins and its circulating supply is 40,464,554,382 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.