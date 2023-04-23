Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 125.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $327.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.47.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays increased their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

