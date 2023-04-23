Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $347.78.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $327.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.