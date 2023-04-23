Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.27.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,751 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,491,000 after buying an additional 8,407,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,946,000 after buying an additional 623,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,381 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

