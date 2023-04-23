Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomad Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.74. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

