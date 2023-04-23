Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 21,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 793,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $195,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,164 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $211.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.73. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $269.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

