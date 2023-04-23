Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.89.
Novartis Stock Performance
NYSE NVS opened at $100.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.09.
Novartis Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 71.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novartis (NVS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.