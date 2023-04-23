Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.89.

NYSE NVS opened at $100.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.09.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. Equities analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 71.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

