NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $95.14 and a 1-year high of $154.97.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $1,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,229 shares in the company, valued at $61,076,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

