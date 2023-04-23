NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $340.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVDA. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.79.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $271.19 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $281.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.84 billion, a PE ratio of 155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

