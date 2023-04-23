NYM Tops One Day Trading Volume of $687,581.61 (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, NYM has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One NYM token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a total market cap of $70.95 million and $687,581.61 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 395,303,812.931947 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.22040548 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $697,703.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

