Oakworth Capital Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $177.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,972,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,304,086. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

