Oakworth Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,369,000 after buying an additional 203,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after buying an additional 434,764 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.25. 10,698,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,063,185. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $190.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.