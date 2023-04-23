Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 185,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,618,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. AJ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

DG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

