Oakworth Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,108,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,950,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.9% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned about 0.80% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,065,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,579,000 after acquiring an additional 106,793 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,754,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,489,000 after buying an additional 262,165 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,310,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,510,000 after buying an additional 155,918 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,935,000 after buying an additional 203,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,576,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after buying an additional 166,057 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $29.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,124,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,652. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

