Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 4,580 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,096,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 16.0% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $166,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after acquiring an additional 304,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,146,000 after acquiring an additional 310,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.13. 979,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,403. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $165.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

