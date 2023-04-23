Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. 11,103,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,095,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

