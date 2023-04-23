Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) is Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for approximately 3.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $20,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

OXY opened at $61.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

