Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Raised to $103.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OMC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

