On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Sell

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

Shares of OOBHF opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. On the Beach Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

About On the Beach Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.