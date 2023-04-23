Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $300.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $304.84.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

