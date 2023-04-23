Orbital Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:OEG) Position Boosted by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,848,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,830 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Orbital Energy Group were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $165,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 61.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 103,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,801,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

Orbital Energy Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ OEG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,443. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. Orbital Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $209.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Telecommunications and Renewables. The Electric Power segment provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions to customers in the electric power industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orbital Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.