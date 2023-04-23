Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0797 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $76.74 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00028771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020459 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018890 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001240 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,555.79 or 0.99959804 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

