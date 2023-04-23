Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $726.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical

In related news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $75,650.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at $356,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

