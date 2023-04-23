Oxen (OXEN) Trading 5.6% Lower This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Oxen has a market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $344,869.57 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,606.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00313066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.84 or 0.00571749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00072763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.16 or 0.00442484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003618 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,795,715 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.