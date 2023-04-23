Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Holdings Cut by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,439 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.39% of Pacira BioSciences worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

