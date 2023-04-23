Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) by 212.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,555 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter worth $139,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter worth $215,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 37.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 24.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LVLU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.80 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Down 1.3 %

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.45. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $21.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 0.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

In related news, Director Michael J. Mardy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,600.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Featured Articles

