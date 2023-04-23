Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $35.07 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,200 shares during the period. Entegris makes up approximately 2.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.36% of Entegris worth $35,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after buying an additional 1,287,222 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Entegris by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,041,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,463,000 after buying an additional 1,097,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Entegris by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,933,000 after buying an additional 1,019,085 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Entegris by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,091,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,592,000 after buying an additional 702,816 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $73.04 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $120.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

