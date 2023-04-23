Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 919.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 488,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,244 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Pennant Group

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith bought 25,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $383,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $655,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry M. Smith purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $66,736.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,163 shares in the company, valued at $271,536.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Smith bought 25,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $383,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Pennant Group Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on PNTG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.69 million, a PE ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $124.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.60 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

