Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $57.11 Million Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the quarter. Calix comprises approximately 3.8% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Calix were worth $57,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter worth $558,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Calix Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Calix had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $244.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.