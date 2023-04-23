Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 77,882 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,882 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,882 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.42% of Fossil Group worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 79.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,737 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fossil Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

