Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 1,479,500 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,112,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,479,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 4.82% of NN worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in NN by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NN by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,139,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in NN by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,284,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in NN by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC now owns 5,488,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NN by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 796,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. NN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.61.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.15 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NN news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 61,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $63,073.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,644,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 594,986 shares of company stock worth $618,482. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

