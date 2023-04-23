Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 60,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.61% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KTOS opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $17.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.84 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

