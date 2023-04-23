Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 67,700 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.13% of TD SYNNEX worth $11,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 420,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 185,400 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $110,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $154,535.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,554.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $110,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,202,906 shares of company stock valued at $504,743,893. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average of $96.47. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

