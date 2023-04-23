Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 711,366 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 711,366 shares during the period. Veeco Instruments comprises 2.6% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 4.14% of Veeco Instruments worth $39,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VECO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,072,000 after purchasing an additional 224,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,022,000 after buying an additional 193,739 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after buying an additional 988,143 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after buying an additional 718,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,209,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,868,000 after buying an additional 298,185 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VECO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VECO opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $24.78.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments



Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

