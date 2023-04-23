PARSIQ Tops 24 Hour Volume of $889,286.78 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $19.04 million and $889,286.78 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

