PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.85.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $255.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

