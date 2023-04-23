Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $457,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.12 and a 200-day moving average of $135.57. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.03%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

