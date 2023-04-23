Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $775,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,351,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,767,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,529,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,274.8% during the 4th quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 107,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 99,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SLYG opened at $72.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.