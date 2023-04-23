Peterson Financial Group Inc. Invests $390,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,637 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

