Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in NiSource by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

