Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $125.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

