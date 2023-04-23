Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,274 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,950 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of CAG opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

